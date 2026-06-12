Four Wolves earn USTFCCCA All-Region honors

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The 2026 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field All-Region honorees were announced last Wednesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The top five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region distinction, along with each member of the region’s top three relay teams. The regions used for the awards — Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West — mirror those used during the cross country season.

Four student-athletes from Newberry College earned All-Region honors for their performances during the outdoor season. Addison O’Cain, Landon Tucker, Ryan Wright and Cassidy Bouchard each received recognition after standout campaigns for the Wolves. Bouchard also represented Newberry at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships after qualifying in the 400-meter hurdles. See their events below:

All-Region Student Athletes

1. Addison O’Cain – 110m Hurdles

2. Landon Tucker – 400m Hurdles

3. Ryan Wright – Pole Vault

4. Cassidy Bouchard – 400m Hurdles