GREENEVILLE, TN – Newberry College men’s basketball fell to Tusculum University, 89–73, on the road, dropping its record to 10–14 overall and 6–12 in the SAC. The Wolves trailed by seven at halftime, 37–30, and despite battling in the second half, Tusculum pulled away to secure the win.

Makhi Rivers led Newberry with 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 steal, adding energy and leadership on both ends of the court, while Drake Downs contributed 19 points, a block, a steal, and 2 rebounds, keeping the Wolves’ offense moving. Houston Jones chipped in 10 points and 2 rebounds, helping Newberry stay competitive throughout the game. The Wolves shot 66.7% from the free-throw line and finished with 33 total rebounds as a team.