NEWBERRY — Newberry College softball head coach Mitch Smith named former Maryland and Furman star Mackense Greico as assistant coach.

“She has great experience and is extremely motivated and an excellent leader,” said Smith. “Her knowledge and ability to work with all aspects of the game will be very beneficial for our program.”

Greico was a graduate assistant at the University of Mississippi during the 2024 season helping the Rebels to the NCAA Tournament.

She started 89 games in her two seasons at Maryland, batting .328 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 57 runs batted in, and 46 runs scored.

In 2023 she was a second team All-Big Ten selection at second base after batting .342 with six home runs and 31 runs batted in.

She was named Big Ten Player of the Week on March 2, 2022, the first player of the week honor since 2015 for the Maryland softball program. She also ended her regular season career on May 8, 2023, with another Big Ten Player of the Week Honor.

The Aberdeen, Maryland native began her career at Furman, batting .355 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 39 runs batted in during her two seasons with the Paladins.

After missing the 2020 season due to injury, Greico bounced back in 2021 to hit .362 with nine home runs and 35 runs batted in to earn first team all-Southern Conference.

An outstanding student, Greico earned her B.A. in Classical Language and Literature and her B.S. in Biological Sciences from the University of Maryland and her M.S. in Biology from the University of Mississippi.