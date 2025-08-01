NEWBERRY — Newberry College men’s and women’s golf coach Austin Alexander named former Limestone and Spartanburg Methodist golf student-athlete Lane Whitsell as assistant coach.

A native of Edmond, Okla., Whitsell comes to Newberry after serving as assistant manager at Spartanburg Country Club.

“I am very excited to bring Lane Whitsell in as our assistant coach,” said Alexander. “Lane is my former teammate and player, and he has shown leadership and discipline in both aspects. I firmly believe he will be able to transition that into his position as a coach and help lead us to a successful program.”

Whitsell was a two-year letterwinner Limestone after transferring from Spartanburg Methodist.

With Alexander serving as his head coach, Whitsell finished 11th at the 2025 SAC Championships.

Whitsell served as team captain on his teams at Limestone, Spartanburg Methodist and Deer Creek High School (Okla.).