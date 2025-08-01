NEWBERRY — Newberry College men’s and women’s head tennis coach Aletta Macheli has named Jameson Keppeler assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach.

Keppeler comes to Newberry after serving as assistant tennis coach at the State University of New York at Oswego.

“I am excited to welcome Jameson Keppeler to the Newberry family,” said Macheli. “When I interviewed Jameson, it was very clear that Coach Keppeler was a great fit for our tennis program. He brings a lot of energy, passion and experience to the table and I am very fortunate to have someone on my staff like Jameson Keppeler.”

Keppeler also served as a tennis coach at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

A 2019 graduate of Assumption University (Mass.), he was a three-year starter and team captain for the Greyhounds.

The Fayetteville, NY, native also earned his master’s degree from Le Moyne College (NY).