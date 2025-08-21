NEWBERRY — Newberry Middle School will enter the 2025 football season aiming to capture its fifth straight Lexington 10 Conference title, a historic feat that no other middle school in the conference has ever achieved.

Under the leadership of Head Coach Troy White, who is now the winningest football coach in Newberry Middle School history, the team has compiled the best record in the state of South Carolina in middle school football over the past four seasons. This remarkable success has come despite competing against schools with significantly larger student enrollments, including Lexington High School, White Knoll High School, and others in the region.

“This is a truly outstanding achievement for our student-athletes and coaches,” said Zeb Reid, Principal . “Their hard work, discipline, and resilience continue to set the standard in middle school athletics across the state.”

Principal Reid added, “I’m incredibly proud that we’ve secured a championship title each year I’ve served as principal at Newberry Middle School. The legacy our students and coaching staff are building is nothing short of exceptional.”