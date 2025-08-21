PROSPERITY, S.C. — The Rebels surprised everyone after an abysmal start to the season in 2024. They started 2024 with a close home loss to Swansea and then fell 41-3 at home to their rivals, Newberry. Mid-Carolina ripped off four consecutive wins and finished the season with a 5-5 record, which was their best record to end the season in a decade.

Unfortunately, their magical run came to an end with a first round loss to Saluda. Now, the Rebels will have to replace a talented defense. Head coach Chris Arnoult will have to replace 11 players of the defensive side of the ball that contributed. The losses of defensive end Jaxson Moody, defensive back Jamarian Dewalt, linebacker Ezerial Prater, safety Jeremain Alston, defensive back/wide receiver A.D. Basnight and defensive back Heyward Fellers will be felt the most.

Basnight loss will also impact the the offensive side of the ball as well. Junior running back/linebacker Ryker Woolstenhulme will be look to carry a bigger load on both sides of the ball after a breakout sophomore season. He will definitely need to carry the load for the linebacker group that also loss senior Keshon Williams that transferred to Fairfield Central over the summer.

2024 Record: 5-6 overall record, loss in the first round of the playoffs to Saluda

2025 Record prediction: 3-7

Key Losses: Jaxson Moody-DE, Jamarian Dewalt-DB/WR, Ezerial Prater-LB, Jeremain Alston-DB, A.D. Basnight-WR/RB/DB, Ty Floyd-QB, Keshon Williams-LB/RB

Key returners/additions: Ryker Woolstenhulme-RB/LB/K, Monteith Brown DB/RB, Cash Knight-WR/DB, Wyatt Mazza RB/LB

2025 Schedule

08/22 @ Swansea | 7:30 p.m.

08/29 @ Newberry | 7:30 p.m.

09/05 vs. Whitmire | 7:30 p.m.

09/12 vs. North Central | 7:30 p.m.

09/19 @ Pelion | 7:30 p.m.

09/26 vs. Batesburg-Leesville | 7:30 p.m.

10/03 @ Fairfield Central* |7:30 p.m.

10/10 vs. Columbia*| 7:30 p.m.

10/17 BYE

10/24 vs. Chester* | 7:30 p.m.

10/31 @ Eau Claire* | 7:30 p.m.

Head coach: Chris Arnoult

*-region 3-AA games

Playoffs will begin on Friday, Nov. 7th but that is subject to change.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews