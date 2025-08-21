NEWBERRY — Head coach Cedrick Jeter returns a loaded Bulldogs’ roster that is positioned to make a deep run in the playoffs. After coming up short in the second round of the state playoffs yet again, Newberry High School will get one more shot at it with the senior group who help lift this program back to the top of the 3A class.

The Bulldogs will return eight starters on offense and six starters on defense from last season. Their high-powered offense averaged 34 points per game in 2024, while the defense only allowed 18 points per game. They scored 40 plus points in seven games last season. The defense had shutouts in three games last season, and gave 14 or less points in five total games.

Senior quarterback Kenton Caldwell will enter his third year as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs. Caldwell spent time sharing snaps the last two years with class of 2025 graduate Bryce Satterwhite, but he holds the key to a high powered offense all by himself this season.

Three-star tight end and Gamecocks’ commit Jamel Howse Jr. will look to have a big bounce back year after seeing his numbers dip in 2024. Senior wide receiver Cash Brown and senior running back BJ Jones look to continue to build off the success of their junior seasons. Also, Jamere Crooks return back to the Berry to fill the void left behind by class of 2025 graduate Caleb Levy. Crooks dynamic playmaking ability at wide receiver and lockdown ability at defensive back will surely help the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball.

Defensively, three-year starter, all-region and all-state linebacker Jared Acosta production and leadership will be hard to replace but the Bulldogs return some dogs on that side of the ball. It will start up front with defensive line that will feature Jermaine Brown, Thomas Dewalt and Julian Senn.

The secondary will also a key area of focus for the Bulldogs after losing a talented group that featured Steven Joseph, CJ Earl and Isiah Glymph.

2024 Record: 7-4 overall record, won 4-AAA region title, lost to Dillon in 2nd round of playoffs

2025 Record Prediction: 8-2, finish 1st in region 4-AAA, advance to Quarterfinals of playoffs

Key losses: Jared Acosta-LB, Jemerius Shepard-LB/DB, Steven Joseph-DB, Isiah Glymph-WR/DB, Bryce Satterwhite- QB/TE, Will Satterwhite-LB, CJ Earl-WR/DB, Caleb Levy-WR

Key returning starters/additions: Jamel Howse Jr.-TE, Kenton Caldwell- QB/DB, BJ Jones-RB, Thomas Dewalt-LB/DE, Jamere Crooks-WR/DB, Cash Brown-WR, Julian Senn-LB/DE, Jermaine Brown-DT

2025 Schedule

08/22 @ Union County | 7:30 p.m.

08/29 vs. Mid-Carolina | 7:30 p.m.

09/05 @ Clinton | 7:30 p.m.

09/12 vs. Chapin | 7:30 p.m.

09/19 vs. Fairfield Central | 7:30 p.m.

09/26 @ Saluda | 7:30 p.m.

10/03 vs. Silver Bluff* | 7:30 p.m.

10/10 @ Fox Creek* | 7:30 p.m.

10/17 BYE

10/24 @ Keenan* | 7:30 p.m.

10/31 vs. Swansea* | 7:30 p.m.

Head coach: Cedrick Jeter

*-region 4-AAA games

Playoffs will begin on Friday, Nov. 7th.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews