NEWBERRY — The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) honored 588 student-athletes from 83 institutions on the 2025 IWLCA Division II Academic Honor Roll, including five standout members of the Newberry College women’s lacrosse team.

To be eligible for this prestigious honor, student-athletes must be a junior, senior, or graduate student and have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher.

Newberry’s 2025 IWLCA Academic Honor Roll Recipients:

Serena Elias

Adriana Hart

Emma Jobs

Olivia Travassos

Mackenzie Watson