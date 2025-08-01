COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina senior forward Ashlyn Watkins announced on last week that she will not be suiting up for the Lady Gamecocks women’s basketball this upcoming season.

Watkins time with the Gamecocks has been a roller coaster ride of highs and lows for the past 18 months. She was apart of the 2024 national championship team where she delivered a standout performance in the national semi-finals against North Carolina State by scoring eight points and grabbing 20 rebounds. The future was bright for Watkins and she was destined for a big role last season, but an off the court incident shifted things for her on the court.

She was then arresrted in August 2024 on assault, battery and kidnapping charges that were later dismissed. This caused Watkins to miss the team’s opener last season in November.

The junior forward returned to the court and began to put togetjer a solid season for the Gamecocks. She averaged 7.2 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game through 14 games last season before her season ended due to a torn ACL that she suffered on Jan.5 against Mississippi State.

The senior took to Instagram to inform Gamecocks women’s basketball fans of her decision, but does plan a return to the court in the 2026-27 hoops season.

“As most of you know, this past year has been a roller coaster for me,” she wrote on Instagram. “l usually like to keep my personal life private, but every time I step out into the community, I realize I’m not alone in this journey.

“So many of you have shown me love and encouragement, and because of that, I feel like l owe you a little insight into what’s been going on.

“I also want the younger ones who look up to me to know that tough times don’t define you, they make you stronger. With everything that’s happened this year, I’m going to take some time off to focus on myself, my community, my faith, and my family, so that I can grow as an individual and attempt to master this journey of life.

“I’m so grateful for my coaches, the USC medical team, my teammates, and everyone who’s supported me along the way. For now, I’ll be cheering on my team and working hard to COME BACK EVEN STRONGER IN THE 2026-27 SEASON.”

Watkins has averaged 7.3 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game in 84 career games.

