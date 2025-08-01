COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina men’s basketball family mourns the passing of longtime administrative assistant Susan Hook. She passed away peacefully late last week with her family by her side after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Hook dedicated 25 seasons to the program from 2001-25 working for four head coaches: Dave Odom (2001-08), Darrin Horn (2008-12), Frank Martin (2012-22) and Lamont Paris (2022-25).

A public viewing took place on Wednesday, July 30 from 1 to 6 p.m. at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home (902 Webster St. North, SC 29112) with her celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 31 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Swansea.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Stevie and their three children Steven (married to Mercede), Preston and Desere (married to Frankie) as well as six beautiful grandchildren: Micah, Eden, Aria, Amira, Jaxson and Farrah.

Hook held a strong, calming presence at the men’s basketball offices doing her job with diligence and grace. She always had a smile on her face and knew how to make everyone feel warm and welcome.