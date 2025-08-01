SACRAMENTO, Calif. – University of South Carolina alum Carlos Cortes has been called up by the Athletics, the organization announced this afternoon (Tuesday, May 22). Cortes is the 60th Gamecock to earn the call to the Major Leagues.

Cortes was having a great year with the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics. In 71 games, Cortes was hitting .322 with 24 doubles, 17 home runs and 77 RBI. He had a 1.017 OPS and has 55 runs scored. This was Cortes’ first year in the Athletics’ organization. He started his professional career in 2018 with the New York Mets organization.

A two-year letterwinner at Carolina, Cortes was named to the 2017 SEC All-Freshman and All-Tournament team and the 2018 Greenville Regional Tournament squad. He had 18 career doubles to go along with 27 career home runs and 85 RBI in 112 games. Cortes helped the Gamecocks to a Super Regional appearance in 2018.

The last Gamecock to earn the call to the Major Leagues was Carmen Mlodzinski with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023.

The Athletics are in the middle of a three-game set at Texas that will end on Wednesday. They then travel to Houston for three games before returning home to host Seattle.