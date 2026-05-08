Nick Riedel headlines all-SAC baseball honors for the Wolves

NEWBERRY — After a standout season on the diamond, Newberry College baseball saw multiple players recognized with South Atlantic Conference postseason honors, led by a historic freshman campaign from Nick Riedel.

“I’m extremely proud of our guys to see their hard work and dedication pay off by being honored as All-Conference selections” said head coach Jay Snyder. “These honors are ones that these three incredible young men will never forget, and they are well deserved as they are great players on the field but are also unbelievable teammates and even better men off of the field.”

Riedel was named SAC Rookie of the Year and earned First Team All-Conference honors following one of the most impressive debut seasons in program history. The freshman right-hander posted a perfect 9-0 record across 12 starts, compiling a 2.62 ERA while allowing just 23 earned runs in 13 total appearances. He consistently kept opposing hitters off balance, holding them to a .215 batting average on the season, establishing himself as one of the premier arms in the conference.

“Nick Riedel being named First Team Starting Pitcher and Freshman of the Year is an incredible honor and well deserved” said Snyder. “Nick’s tireless pursuit of excellence and competitiveness were driving forces in his consistent development. Every time we gave him the ball we felt very confident that he was going to compete his butt off and give us a chance to win.”

Newberry also saw recognition in the field and at the plate, as Jomar Lugo was named to the All-SAC Third Team, while Bryson Nuckols earned a spot on the SAC All-Defensive Team for his efforts in the outfield.

Jomar Lugo turned in an exceptional season at the plate, batting .368 with a 1.051 OPS across 47 games. He totaled 42 hits, including eight doubles and two home runs, while driving in 33 runs and scoring 38 times. Lugo also showcased strong plate discipline, drawing 38 walks to post an impressive .560 on-base percentage.

“Jomar Lugo has been through a lot over his 5 seasons in a Wolves uniform as he had to overcome two different surgeries and that shows a tremendous amount of perseverance” said Snyder. “He’s a field general, and his innate ability to make those around him play at a higher level is what has always made him a special player.”

Bryson Nuckols made his mark as a premier defensive presence, posting a flawless fielding season. He posted a 1.000 fielding percentage across 90 total chances, recording 88 putouts and 2 assists without committing an error. He also made solid contributions offensively as well, hitting .302 with 42 hits, including five doubles, one triple, and two home runs, while driving in 31 RBIs. Nuckols added speed on the bases as well, going 5-for-6 in stolen base attempts.

“Bryson Nuckols being named to the All-SAC Defensive Team speaks volumes about his drive and development as a player as he was tasked to move to the outfield and learn an entirely new position as a junior after being a starter for two years in the infield” said Snyder.