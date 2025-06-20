NEWBERRY — SAC champion thrower Sean Price and multiple event sprint star Shamar Brown headed up the Wolves All-Region selections by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Relay team members Tavarian Thompson, Landon Tucker and Justin Canty also earned all-region honors.

Price was the SAC champion in the javelin and finished eighth in the hammer to pace the Wolves throwers at the conference championships.

Price was fourth best javelin thrower in the region.

Brown was the top sprint performer for the men finishing third in the 400-meter hurdles and running on the Wolves 4 x 100-meter and 4 x 400-meter relay teams that finished second and third respectively at the SAC Championships.

Brown was second in the region in the 400-meter hurdles with a best effort of 52.26. He teamed with Thompson, Tucker and Canty as the third best 4 x 400-meter relay team in the region.

Both individuals placed top five in each event and top three relay teams from each region earned All-Region honors.