NEWBERRY — SAC champion Andrea Pascual Rivera, top-scorer Irma Watson-Perez and high jumper Isabel Farup were awarded All-Southeast Region honors by the United States Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association.

Pascual Rivera claimed the South Atlantic Conference title in the women’s hammer throw for the second time in her Newberry career, recording a winning mark of 51.08m (167-07).

Watson-Perez took second in the hammer, third in the discus and sixth in the shot put at the SAC Outdoor Track and Field championships to put a cap on her record setting career.

Farup was tied as the third best high jumper in the region.

The top-5 individuals in each event and top three relay teams from each region earned All-Region honors.