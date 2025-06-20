NEWBERRY — Kade Faircloth, Jesse Free, Hunter French, Brayden Gilson and Wilson Wages were named to the NCAA Division 2 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Baseball Team.

To be eligible, student-athletes must be a sophomore and have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average.

Student-athletes must compete in 90 percent of the institution’s games played or must start in at least 66 percent of the institution’s games. For pitchers, a student-athlete must have made at least 17 appearances or pitched 35 innings.

Faircloth graduated in May with a degree in Business Administration while batting .289 with 12 doubles, four triples, two home runs and a team leading 38 runs batted in.

Free graduated with a degree in Sports Managements while hitting a team-best .340 with a double, home run and 10 runs batted in.

French graduated with his degree in Exercise Science & Human Performance and made 19 appearances and 10 starts while earning a victory and two saves.

Wages is majoring in Psychology and finished second on the team in batting average with a .312 mark with five doubles, six triples, two home runs and 33 runs batted in.

Gilson is majoring in Business Administration and made a team high 20 appearances with a team leading five saves with a 1-1 record.