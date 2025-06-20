NEWBERRY — Senior goalkeeper Mackenzie Dorr was named to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) 2025 Division II All-Atlantic Region second team.

Dorr was a first team All-South Atlantic Conference selection this year.

Dorr won back-to-back SAC Defensive Player of the Week awards in the final two weeks of the regular season, led the conference in saves (193), save percentage (.527) and was fourth in goals against average (10.22). She has earned all 13 victories for the Wolves this season and in her four years has registered 30 victories, 443 saves and has a career saves percentage of .463 and goals against average of 10.71. All of those marks are both single season and school records.

She is now eligible to be named to a national IWLCA All-American team which will be announced May 25.