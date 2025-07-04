NEWBERRY — Newberry College women’s tennis student-athletes Emma Arnal, Renee Dorval, Alexa Gamborino-Suarez and Margarita Roshka earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District.

To qualify for the award, student-athletes must at least a sophomore academically and carry at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average.

Arnal is a sophomore majoring in business, Dorval is a senior majoring in business, Gamborino is a senior majoring in sports communications and Roshka is a junior majoring in criminal justice. Gamborino is one of the voices behind ‘Wolves Weekly’ spanish edition and served as a intern for the Newberry Observer during her senior year.

Arnal and Dorval combined to play #1 doubles while Arnal played #1 singles and Dorval #6 singles.

Gamborino-Suarez and Roshka were partnered at #2 doubles while Gamborino-Suarez competed at #5 singles and Roshka at #2 singles for the Wolves.

Sophomore Psychology major Daniel Watson earned College Sports Communicators All-District honors for the men’s tennis team.

Watson played primarily #1 doubles and #3 singles for the Wolves this season.