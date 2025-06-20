NEWBERRY — John Parker has been named the Conference Carolinas 2024-25 Winter Scholar-Athlete of the Year Presented by Hudl for men’s wrestling.

John was the NCAA Super Region 2 Champion at 197 pounds, advanced to the NCAA Championships, posted a 27-9 record, with five wins against nationally ranked opponents and ranked #11 in his weight class.

It was the second consecutive season he was the Super Region title and advanced to nationals.

He is a two-time NWCA Division 2 Scholar All-American. He was named the 2024-25 Newberry College Male Student-Athlete of the Year and was the men’s wrestling 2023-34 Elite 23 winner for Conference Carolinas.