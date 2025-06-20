COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Men’s Track & Field concluded the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championship on Friday, June 13 by scoring in both field events on the closing day. The Gamecocks finished with 13 overall points for the meet and finished tied for 23rd, their best team finish in the post-COVID era.

Theo Mudzengerere jumped 16.09m (52-9.5) to finish sixth in the men’s triple jump for three points, becoming the first Gamecock male to score in the triple jump at the NCAA Outdoor Championship. Additionally, Mudzengerere joins Natasha Dicks (2016) as the only two Gamecocks ever, male or female, to score in the triple jump at the national meet. With his sixth-place finish, the Zimbabwe native earns First Team All-American honors for the first time in his career.

Nate Figgers earned his first ever All-American honor on Friday, landing on the First Team in the men’s high jump in his NCAA Championship debut. The sophomore jumper cleared a new personal best height of 2.20m (7-2.5) to finish fifth overall to earn four points. Figgers is the first Gamecock scorer since Tye Williams (2017) and is just the third Gamecock male athlete all-time to score in the event at the NCAA Championship. His clearance of 2.20m now ranks third all-time in South Carolina history.

Channing Ferguson claimed his second consecutive Second Team All-American honor, clearing 2.10m (6-10.75) in the high jump to finish 16th overall.

South Carolina women will conclude the NCAA Outdoor Championship tomorrow with seven events on the docket. The Gamecocks will open the day with the women’s high jump at 8:30 p.m. (ET) and conclude the night with the women’s 4x400m finale at 11:21 p.m. (ET).

Men’s Team Standings

T1. Texas A&M – 41

T1. Souther California – 41

3. Arkansas – 40

—

T23. South Carolina – 13

Men’s Individual Results

Triple Jump

6. Theo Mudzengerere – 16.09m/52-9.5 (1.0)

High Jump

5. Nate Figgers – 2.20m/7-2.5*

16. Channing Ferguson – 2.10m/6-10.75