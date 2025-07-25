NEWBERRY — Chapin-Newberry Post closed out their regular season this week with a pair of home games on Monday, July 14 and Tuesday, July 15 at Smith Road Complex on the campus of Newberry College. They split those games and closed put the regular season with a win. Chapin-Newberry Post(8-9, 4-8 league) defeated Richland Post 215(9-5, 9-3 league) by the score of 4-2.

Chapin-Newberry entered the week needing to win both games against Richland Post and some help to possibly make a push for the playoffs. Unfortunately, Monday’s 8-4 loss ruined those plans. Despite the loss, the home team still wanted to finish the 2025 summer baseball season with a win.

Tyler Graham got the start on the mound for Chapin-Newberry and he was the only arm Richland Post would see on the night. He had a dominate performance by pitching all seven innings, gave up seven hits with only two runs, had a strikeout and secured the win.

On offense, Chapin-Newberry jumped out to an early 2-0 lead at the bottom of the first inning. Richland Post would respond quickly with two runs of their own at the top of the second inning.

The two teams went scoreless for two innings, but Chapin-Newberry would break the tie at the bottom of the fifth inning. They managed to add two more runs to the scoreboard and it would be enough to secure the victory. The strong pitching performance from Graham and the stout defensive effort for the remainder of the game helped deliver the victory.

Caden Reeves finished his summer going three-for-three at the plate with two singles and a double. He also brought in two runs with his two RBIs. Bobby Gummere added a RBI single of his own in the game as well.

Maddox Floyd added a hit and scored two of the four runs scored in the game.

Chapin-Newberry will miss the playoffs in head coach Ryan Stoudemire’s second season after a deep post-season run last summer. Stoudemire still did an outstanding job this season to get this team back into playoff contention after a 1-6 start to the season. Chapin-Newberry finished the year going 7-4 and had two three-game winning streaks over that stretch.

