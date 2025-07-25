CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee approved a contract extension for Softball Head Coach John Rittman on Thursday. Rittman, who led the Softball program to its first ACC Tournament Championship and a Super Regional appearance in 2025 is now signed through the 2031 season.

Additionally, Lacrosse Head Coach Allison Kwolek, Men’s Tennis Head Coach Brandon Wagner, Women’s Tennis Head Coach Boomer Saia and Track and Field Head Coach Mark Elliott also received new contracts that did not require board approval.

Rittman recently completed his sixth season, which was highlighted by several ‘firsts’ as the program claimed its first ACC Tournament Championship and won its first super regional game. Finishing with a 48-14 record, the Tigers reached new heights by surpassing the 200 overall win mark and reaching 100 wins in ACC play. Rittman led the Tigers to their first ACC Tournament Championship with three comeback victories against Virginia (7-4), Virginia Tech (10-9) and Florida State (2-1). Clemson went on to earn its third national seed in four years and made its third Super Regional appearance in program history. As a program, Clemson set 12 offensive records, and Rittman helped Reese Basinger to be named the first ACC Pitcher of the Year by a Tiger and Macey Cintron to be named the second ACC Freshman of the Year.

Kwolek just completed her third season leading the lacrosse program, and in 2025 took the Tigers to their first NCAA Tournament and reached the Round of 16. Kwolek’s new contract will keep her in place through the 2030 season. The Tigers signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, which enrolls this fall.

Wagner just completed his second season, and led the Tigers to their first NCAA appearance and tournament victory since 2014. The Tigers went 22-8 overall, including a 16-2 mark at home, and had its most ACC wins on record (8). Wagner’s extension runs through the 2030 season.

Saia led Clemson back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 in just his second season. The Tigers set GPA records in the classroom, and upended a nationally ranked South Carolina team as well. Saia agreed to terms through the 2030 season.

Mark Elliott, the 2025 ACC Women’s Indoor Track and Field Coach of the Year, agreed to new terms through the 2028 season after leading the Tigers to the ACC Women’s Indoor Championship in 2025. Elliott leads both the Men’s and Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field programs, and recently completed his 12th season at the helm of the program.

Clemson officially opens the 2025-26 athletic year in August.