COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina women’s basketball alumnae Aliyah Boston, Allisha Gray and A’ja Wilson are among the 22 players set to play in the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game Saturday night in Indianapolis. It marks the third-straight season the trio has been selected for the honor and makes South Carolina one of three schools with at least three entries at the event. All three Gamecocks were selected as starters, which ties the program for the most starters, who were selected based on the combination of rankings by fans, the media and WNBA players.

All-Star Weekend festivities begin Friday night with the Kia Skills Challenge and Starry 3-Point Contest, both of which will feature Gray, who won both competitions last season. ESPN will air Friday’s events beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The All-Star Game, which will pit Boston and Wilson as part of Team Clark against Gray, who is on Team Collier, is set for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff on Saturday with fans able to watch on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Wilson, a seven-time All-Star, is the WNBA’s second leading scorer this season with 22.3 points per game on 48.2 percent shooting, which ranks eighth. Her 9.2 rebounds per game are third best, and she leads the league with 2.4 blocks per game. In her third All-Star season, Boston is shooting a league-best 56.3 percent from the field en route to 15.6 points per game, and she ranks 11th in both rebounding average (7.6) and blocks per game (1.1). Gray’s 18.4 points per game rank ninth in the league, and her 43.8 percent shooting is second-best among WNBA guards, helping her earn a third-straight All-Star nod. She is fifth with 2.3 made 3s per game, and her 38.1 percent 3-point shooting is second in the league.

Eight other Gamecocks have seen action in the WNBA this season – Kamilla Cardoso (Chicago – 12.1 ppg, 7.2 rpg, .527 FG%), Laeticia Amihere (Golden State – 6.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, .560 FG%), Te-Hina Paopao (Atlanta – 5.3 ppg, 48.0 3-Pt FG%) Tyasha Harris (Dallas – 4.6 ppg, 2.6 apg, 45.5 3-Pt FG%), Tiffany Mitchell (Seattle – 4.3 ppg, 43.9 FG%), Zia Cooke (Seattle – 3.0 ppg, 10.3 mpg), Bree Hall (Golden State – 1.5 ppg, 3.9 mpg, 50.0 FG%), Sania Feagin (Las Angeles – 1.3 ppg, 5.0 mpg).