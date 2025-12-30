NEWBERRY — Newberry Health has been named a 4-Star Hospital on the inaugural Forbes Top Hospitals 2026 list, placing it among an elite group of hospitals nationwide recognized for delivering high-quality, high-value care. Notably, Newberry Health received a 5-Star ranking for patient experience and is one of only 12 hospitals in South Carolina to earn a spot on the prestigious list.

Developed by Forbes in collaboration with healthcare analytics firm Inovalon, and an advisory panel of clinicians, scientists, health policy researchers, and patient advocates, the Forbes Top Hospitals list evaluates general acute care hospitals across the United States using validated data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The methodology places its strongest emphasis on clinical patient outcomes, including mortality, survival, infection, and readmission rates, while also accounting for social drivers of health to ensure fair comparisons across communities.

Out of approximately 5,400 eligible hospitals nationwide, only about 2,500 met the inclusion criteria, and fewer than 800 hospitals earned a 4- or 5-star rating, placing Newberry Health’s ranking in the nation’s top 15%.

“This recognition is a tremendous honor and a testament to the dedication of our physicians, nurses, and entire care team,” said John Snow, CEO of Newberry Health. “Being named to the inaugural Forbes Top Hospitals list—and one of only a handful of hospitals in South Carolina to do so—reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional care while keeping patients at the center of everything we do. We are incredibly proud to provide award-winning healthcare close to home for the communities we serve.”

The Forbes ranking places Newberry Health among the top hospitals nationwide that set the standard for quality, value, and patient experience. The organization remains committed to continuous improvement, innovation, and compassionate care that meets national benchmarks while maintaining a strong local focus.