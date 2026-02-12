NEWBERRY — For over 30 years, Dr. Michael Bernardo has provided care for families in all stages of life, from childbirth and adult medicine to now focusing on geriatric care and opening his own hospice practice, Bernardo Hospice Care, in 2023.

Bernardo was recently recognized and honored as Physician of the Year by the South Carolina Home Care & Hospice Association. The statewide recognition highlights not only Bernardo’s compassionate care, but the impact he has had on families in the community.

Part of Bernardo’s nomination form reads:

“This physician consistently demonstrates extraordinary commitment to both his patients and his staff, serving far beyond the traditional role of a physician. As a practice owner and medical director of multiple agencies (home health, hospice, skilled nursing, and assisted living facilities), he invests countless hours not only in patient care, but also in building a culture of collaboration, education, and accountability within our agency and community settings. In addition to investing in patients and staff, he also invests in the new generation of medical professionals by consistently allowing medical students to intern with him to bring awareness to the needs of elderly and in home care services. He also provides several educational speeches to different organizations, locally and far away. He always makes himself readily available for staff and patient consults, often responding immediately when guidance is needed for critical emergent needs-especially to his hospice patients.”

After taking care of families for so many years, Bernardo said the transition to geriatrics/hospice care has been very rewarding – he noted that he often starts taking care of some of his former patients while practicing family medicine many years later.

“It’s fun being a doctor in a small town. I love dealing with people of different walks of life and taking care of the folks who can’t get out in the community,” he said.

Bernardo said he currently has two students he’s been taking under his wing and said being able to find students who are interested in his line of work is often very hard to do.

“They have to learn how to take care of older folks. You wouldn’t take care of a 45-year-old and an 85-year-old the same way. It’s a whole new field,” he said.

Bernardo also provides educational presentations to organizations locally and far away. He dedicates time to monthly “Lunch and Learns” where he shares knowledge, addresses concerns and encourages discussion across all disciplines. His focus, he said, is to give people the best quality of life and help them age as healthy as possible.

“More doctors, tests, etc. isn’t necessarily a good thing. The less medicine you can take, the better and that starts with exercise and a good diet as you get older,” he said.

On being recognized as Physician of the Year, he said it wouldn’t have been possible without his staff.

“The whole team is a testimony to what having a good team is. I’m very blessed,” he said.

Bernardo added that he and his wife Darly (also a practicing physician) love the Newberry community and don’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

“We’ve just always felt like we were part of the community,” he said.

Bernardo Hospice Care is located at 2306 Harrington Street, Suite 1, Newberry and can be contacted at 803-321-3035.

