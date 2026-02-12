Prosperity Police Chief Wesley Palmore recently graduated from the EPPS program, joining the third cohort of 17 officers from law enforcement departments across the state.

PROSPERITY — Prosperity Police Chief Wesley Palmore has successfully graduated from the Excellence in Policing and Public Safety (EPPS) Program, from the Joseph F. Rice School of Law, University of South Carolina. The EPPS Program is an executive-level leadership program that focuses on contemporary issues in policing and public safety, including ethical leadership, crisis management, evidence-based policing, and practical applications led by legal scholars, experienced practitioners, and national experts in public safety.

In Fall 2023, the South Carolina Legislature appropriated $10 million to the University of South Carolina School of Law to establish the Program for Excellence in Policing and Public Safety Program (EPPS). Palmore was in the third cohort which only consisted of 17 executive level officers from law enforcement departments in South Carolina.

Palmore’s completion of the EPPS program reflects his ongoing dedication to professional growth and excellence in policing. Throughout the program, Palmore collaborated with law enforcement executives from across the state and region, engaging in rigorous coursework and discussions aimed at strengthening public trust and improving public safety outcomes.

“The knowledge gained through this program will help strengthen our department’s leadership practices and enhance the services we provide to the Prosperity community,” Palmore said.

For more information on the EPPS Program, visit https://sc-epps.org/…/msl-in-public-safety-executive…/.