The investment is part of a larger $10 million grant to replace major interceptor sewer lines in the City of Newberry.

NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry has begun what will total over $4 million in investment to the West End area of Newberry with utility upgrades to Scott’s Creek sewer line.

The project is being completed through South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program (SCIIP) funding obtained through the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (SCRIA).

It is part of an even larger investment of a $10 million grant to replace major interceptor sewer lines in the City of Newberry. The city’s match of the grant totals close to $2 million.

Newberry Utilities is working to upgrade a portion of the Scotts Creek interceptor sewer line, replacing existing line that was installed in the 1960s and conveys flow from a majority of the city’s residential and commercial areas. Previous portions of the line were upgraded in a project completed in 2018.

The approximately 6,300-foot interceptor is the backbone for most of downtown Newberry and is critical for conveying wastewater flows from numerous urban mini-systems to the Bush River Wastewater Treatment Plant. While this area includes predominately residential and commercial flows, it also includes major contributors such as Newberry College and Newberry Health.

Bonnie Ammons, executive director for SCRIA said they were pleased to support the City of Newberry’s efforts to upgrade and modernize its critical sewer infrastructure.

“These efforts will benefit residents and businesses for years to come,” Ammons said.

Willowbrook Park, which runs parallel to the current utilities work, has recently seen improvements to include new playground equipment and picnic shelters. Renovations were made to the historic Scout Cabin, also on the property.

Mayor Foster Senn said this new infrastructure project underway because of the state grant, served as a catalyst for other improvements in the West End.

“I’m excited to see these improvements, and this project will benefit the West End community and the entire city,” said Senn.

Senn said the city would be applying for a federal grant this year for three older bridges over Scott’s Creek in the West End and that winning that grant would be a fantastic next step to these improvements.

Other improvements include replacing the former tennis and basketball court within Willowbrook Park with multipurpose fields. While completing the utility project, these courts were removed. However, Newberry Utilities plans to replace the courts with multipurpose fields for the community to enjoy.

The area has also been marked of interest as part of a federal grant from the Central Midlands Council of Government to plant up to 500 trees throughout the city within the next three years.

“We’re doing everything we can to revitalize neighborhoods, such as this by pursuing grants and making park improvements,” said City Manager Jason Taylor. “We’ll continue those efforts with future projects.”