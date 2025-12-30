During the afternoon ceremony, Tamara Williams-Teasley spoke on the important role her classmates played in PTC’s nursing program.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Piedmont Technical College graduates listened to inspiring speeches before collecting their diplomas during two commencement ceremonies on Dec. 11.

PTC President Dr. Hope E. Rivers thanked staff members for their efforts to bring Fall 2025 graduation to the Little River Multicultural Complex in Hodges, South Carolina.

“Your dedication and attention to detail truly created an excellent environment for today’s ceremony,” Rivers said. “As many of you know, we are currently expanding the Family Life and Conference Center, our traditional graduation venue, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to that revitalized space when it reopens in 2027.”

Community speaker and PTC alumna Dr. Tracy Pedigo urged graduates to stay humble but fearless.

“Don’t be afraid of the big moments. Don’t be afraid of leadership. Don’t be afraid to make decisions that scare you a little,” he said. “Fear is often the first sign that you’re standing in a place where growth is possible.”

“At Piedmont Tech, we’ve learned far more than what was written in our textbooks,” she said. “We learned the value of persistence. We learned how to adapt, especially in a world that changes faster than we can refresh our browsers. We learned to support one another — through group projects that tested our patience, late-night study sessions fueled by coffee, and professors who challenged us to give our very best, even when ‘good enough’ seemed easier.”

Tamara Williams-Teasley was the student speaker during the afternoon commencement ceremony. She emphasized the important role that her classmates played in PTC’s nursing program.

“Along the way, we built friendships that will last a lifetime — we shared countless laughs, many at ourselves, and even more at each other’s creative ways of surviving nursing school,” she said. “Through it all, we never stopped showing up. And that’s what matters.”

