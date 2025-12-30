Walton “Walt” McLeod was recognized by Newberry Health as the recipient of the 2024 Jake and Mildred Fulmer Humanitarian of the Year Award. McLeod is pictured with Newberry Health CEO John Snow, right.

The Newberry Arts Center (formerly the Newberry Observer building) is nearing completion. Pictured is one of the floor plans presented during the groundbreaking ceremony that took place in 2024.

The City of Newberry held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new skate park, located at the Recreation Complex.

NEWBERRY — A lot has happened in 2025 – here are The Newberry Observer’s Top 10 news stories from the year:

10. Anderson named permanent Superintendent of Newberry County School District

The School District of Newberry County Board of Trustees unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Chan Anderson as the permanent Superintendent during a November board meeting. Anderson stepped into the role as Interim Superintendent on July 1.

As a distinguished public educator for 31 years, Anderson has served in South Carolina and Florida in multiple capacities: as an elementary teacher, basketball coach, assistant principal, principal, and district administrator. He is also an experienced superintendent and believes in people, adding value to all, and strategic alignment.

Anderson earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Claflin University and his Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University. He earned his Doctorate in Educational Administration from Wingate University. Anderson has been married for 28 years to his wife, a professional educator, and together they have two children who have also chosen careers in education, making education a generational commitment of service.

9. Charter school not coming to Newberry

Plans to bring a charter school to Newberry County are no longer happening. In October, a statement from Mayor Foster Senn announced that Tutelage Schools will not be pursuing the First Baptist Church property or Newberry for a charter school at this time. A sponsoring board, Stellae Academy, plans to build five new schools in South Carolina and they want to make sure the first two schools are home runs, seeing other communities as better opportunities.

Tutelage said after getting those two schools going, Stellae and Tutelage plan to look at Newberry in a couple of years or few years. They may look at First Baptist again and other sites, and I will be passing on possible sites as well. I’m disappointed. Tutelage is well capitalized and would make a significant investment. Newberry County is one of the largest if not the largest counties in the state without a charter school. Families having choices is a good thing. And a charter school would help economic development. I will continue to talk to Tutelage and pursue other ideas as we hear of them.

8. K9 Coba killer sentenced

James Robert Peterson, 38, of Prosperity, will spend the next three decades in prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection to the death of SLED K9 Coba in 2024. Peterson pleaded guilty to one count of fire-degree burglary, three counts of attempted murder and one count each of cruelty to a police dog or horse and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon.

On May 24, 2024, Peterson broke into a residence in Prosperity while the homeowner was at work. The homeowner saw Peterson on a Ring camera positioned by the door. Newberry deputies identified Peterson through his tattoos and from previous interactions.

On the morning of June 11, 2024, deputies received information that Peterson was at his mother’s residence on Gravel Lane in Prosperity. Due to prior knowledge of Peterson resisting arrest, investigators called in the State Law Enforcement Division K9 Team to assist in serving the warrants. After multiple commands from law enforcement for Peterson to exit the residence with his hands up, SLED K9 officer Coba made entry into the residence to disable and extract Peterson. Peterson had a shotgun in his left hand and fatally shot K9 Coba, who was directly in the line of fire between Peterson and the three officers in the doorway—two agents of the SLED K9 unit and a supervising deputy of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. The officers returned fire, striking Peterson. K9 Coba died from his wounds a short time later.

In June of this year, Peterson was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Peterson’s prior convictions prohibit him from possessing a firearm. United States District Judge Jacquelyn D. Austin sentenced Peterson to 150 months imprisonment, to be followed by a term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

7. McLeod named Humanitarian of the Year

Former representative Walton “Walt” McLeod was named the 2024 Jake and Mildred Fulmer Humanitarian of the year, recognizing a lifetime of extraordinary service to the Newberry community and the state of South Carolina, Newberry Health announced in May.

The award is presented annually to a community member who exemplifies the values of compassion, humility, and public service—qualities that defined the lives of the late Jake and Mildred Fulmer. It’s one of Newberry Health’s most meaningful honors, created to preserve the legacy of the Fulmers’ generous bequest and their enduring commitment to improving lives in Newberry County.

McLeod has dedicated his career to advancing public health, justice, and civic engagement. A graduate of Yale University and the University of South Carolina School of Law, McLeod served with distinction in roles including Assistant U.S. Attorney, Deputy South Carolina Attorney General, and General Counsel for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), where he spent over 25 years. He also earned recognition for his military service as a U.S. Navy veteran and retired Navy Reserve Captain, being named South Carolina Reserve Officer of the Year in 1998.

In addition to his legal and military accomplishments, McLeod served in the South Carolina House of Representatives, championing issues such as public health, environmental protection, and human services. He has also contributed his leadership to numerous civic organizations, including the Newberry County Council on Aging, the South Carolina Alzheimer’s Association, the South Carolina Humanities Council, and the Newberry College Foundation.

6. Stumbo announces run for AG

In September, it was announced that 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo is entering the race to be South Carolina’s next Attorney General.

As a lifelong conservative Republican with a track record as a career criminal prosecutor, Stumbo’s campaign is built around five priorities: crushing fentanyl and violent crime, dismantling human trafficking, cleaning up corruption without theatrics, defending the state from federal overreach and backing law enforcement while serving victims.

With decades of courtroom experience and partnerships with law enforcement across the Eighth Circuit, as Attorney General, Stumbo said he will protect the rule of law and deliver justice for families on Day 1 of being in office.

Stumbo plans to continue to support law enforcement and stressed the need for more law enforcement officers. If elected Attorney General, Stumbo will focus on protecting families and victims of crime and chasing the truth.

5. Newberry Arts Center nearing completion

In a December report from City Manager Jason Taylor, he share that construction at the Newberry Arts Center (the former Newberry Observer building) was nearing completion.

A grand opening for the arts Center is planned for Friday, January 23. Taylor said in his report that the response has been very positive as evidenced by the fundraising the arts center has been able to accomplish for furnishings/fittings and the interior. A $712,000 goal was set – Taylor shared that almost half of that amount was raised already.

4. Skate park opens at recreation complex

The City of Newberry officially cut the ribbon in November on their new skate park, located at the Newberry Recreation Complex.

Since the recreation complex’s inception, Mayor Foster Senn said it’s always been the city’s goal for it to have a wide variety of activities available. Today, the park holds Gully Washer Splash Park, a playground, baseball and softball fields, soccer and multipurpose fields, picnic shelters, as well as a fishing pond and walking trails.

Fifth Pocket Skateparks constructed the park. Conversations on the skate park began in March 2024 with initial concepts. The design was brought to the community in the fall of that year and construction officially began in February 2025, opening to the public in April of 2025. Park hours are from dawn to dusk. Other rules regarding the skate park are posted on site.

3. NCSO captures wanted man

In April, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Landon Major Howell, the 20-year-old Newberry man wanted in a series of burglaries along the Kendall Road corridor.

A social media post from the sheriff’s office, said Howell fled from the store owners during the early morning hours of March 23. Sheriff Lee Foster said in the post that it appeared Howell received help in his escape and hiding, saying those responsible would also face charges.

Howell was out on bond for other charges and after his arrest, was being held on charges of two counts of burglaries 2nd (violent) and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

2. Newberry College president passes away

In April, the Newberry College Board of Trustees announced the passing of President Maurice W. “Morrie” Scherrens. Scherrens passed away at his home, surrounded by his wife and family, after a battle with illness.

Scherrens served Newberry College since 2012 with passion, vision, and unwavering commitment. His leadership left a lasting mark on our institution, and his loss will be felt across our campus and beyond.

Scherrens led Newberry College for over a decade to unparalleled growth, expansion, and recognition.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to express our heartfelt gratitude for President Scherrens’ devoted service to the Newberry College family and community. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Sandy, and their family during this difficult time,” said Lenna Young, Chair, Newberry College Board of Trustees.

To ensure the college’s continued stability and forward momentum, the Board appointed Dr. David Harpool as Interim President, effective immediately. Harpool, who has served the college since 2022 as special advisor to the president and was serving as Acting President due to Scherrens’ illness, brings a deep understanding of Newberry’s mission and operations.

1. City of Newberry mourns loss of Lieutenant Mike Hawkins

The City of Newberry announced in February the loss of one of their own, Lieutenant Mike Hawkins.

Hawkins, 55, served the Newberry Police Department and Newberry community for almost 20 years, beginning his career on December 5, 2005. During his time with the police department, Hawkins worked his way through the ranks, being promoted to Corporal, Shift Sergeant, Juvenile Sergeant, Investigator Sergeant and Traffic Sergeant. He was promoted to his present position of Traffic Lieutenant in 2023.

He received the Distinguished Service Award in 2023 on behalf of the department for continually going above and beyond the call of duty. Police Chief Kevin Goodman describes that award as going to a member of the department that exemplifies all the core values and pushes the mission and vision for the department.

Members of the Newberry Police Department staff described Hawkins as more than a co-worker, but a friend, or member of the family.

Goodman said Hawkins was loved and will be missed by their department every day.

Captain Jay Brogdon described Hawkins as being there for anyone and everyone.

“He was there for me many times in my toughest moments in life with his hand out to pick me up,” Brogdon said. “A big empty hole has been left, but I know he is watching over all of us. Until we meet again ‘Big Mike,’ my hero and friend – know I will never forget you and will miss our daily banter back and forth, going hunting, fishing or lunches, just being my pal.”

Major Micheal Kennedy said Hawkins set the bar to an unreachable level, both on and off duty. He described him as an unbelievably loving family man.

“His entire life revolved around his wonderful wife and raising four great young adults and providing the best life he could for them,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy shared that often you could find Hawkins smiling, cracking jokes and singing 80’s songs loudly for everyone to hear. In public, he said Hawkins addressed everyone with a smile like they were old friends, as they usually were.

“Off duty [Mike] was a man you could count on no matter what,” Kennedy said. “Many times I needed help and he was always there with a smile, never complaining and always ready to help. He will be sorely missed by all those who had the pleasure of meeting him.”

Kennedy said the Newberry Police Department had lost their finest officer and their best friend.

Mayor Foster Senn described Hawkins as a kind, good-hearted, gentle person who loved his family and loved people and that those qualities were present in his police work.

“Mike and I have been friends for many years as our families went to church together and we have children the same age,” Senn said. “Lt. Hawkins was an outstanding officer who was always looking out for the public.”

Senn shared he’d heard from multiple citizens since Hawkins’ passing who said how much they enjoyed working with and being with him.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3122 ext. 1867 or [email protected].