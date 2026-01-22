CHARLESTON — The College of Charleston recently awarded more than 185 undergraduate and graduate degrees in during its Winter 2025 commencement on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

• Kailey Cheeks, of Newberry, graduated Cum Laude with a degree in International Business

• Kaley Laprise, of Newberry, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in International Studies

