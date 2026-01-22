NEWBERRY — Newberry Health recently awarded Jasmine Lominick, RN, Emergency Department nurse, as this quarter’s DAISY Award winner. The DAISY Award is a national recognition honoring nurses who demonstrate exceptional clinical skill, compassionate care, and a deep commitment to their patients and families.

Lominick was nominated by a patient who shared a heartfelt account of the care they received during a visit to the Emergency Department. The nomination reflects the impact Lominick made through her kindness and professionalism.

The nomination also highlighted her teamwork and dedication to ensuring patients feel supported from the moment they arrive until they leave in safe hands.

“Jasmine embodies the heart of nursing,” said John Snow, CEO of Newberry Health. “Her compassion, attention to detail, and genuine care for every patient she serves reflect exactly what the DAISY Award stands for. We are incredibly proud to recognize her and grateful to have her as part of our Emergency Department team.”

The DAISY Award program celebrates the extraordinary nurses who make a lasting difference every day. Newberry Health is honored to join healthcare organizations around the world in recognizing nurses like Lominick, whose care, kindness, and dedication leave a meaningful impact on patients, families, and the community.