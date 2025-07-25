NEWBERRY — For the 12th consecutive year, the Newberry College Wolves baseball team has led the South Atlantic College in team GPA with a mark of 3.629 for the 2024-25 academic year.

The Wolves softball team also led all SAC softball teams in team GPA with a 3.796 mark.

Eleven of the 20 SAC programs that Newberry sponsors achieved a higher team GPA than the league average for that sport.

Women’s basketball (tied for 3rd, 3.505), field hockey (2nd, 3.634), men’s golf (2nd, 3.623), women’s golf (2nd, 3.669), men’s lacrosse (3rd, 3.276), women’s lacrosse (3rd, 3.505), men’s soccer (2nd, 3.482), and women’s tennis (2nd, 3.836) all finished in the top-3 in their respective sports.

Men’s tennis (3.94) also finished above the SAC average for its sport.