COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championship officially concluded on Saturday, June 14 in Eugene, Ore. with the Gamecock women securing their best finish since 2006, while also crowning an individual champion.

JaMeesia Ford returned to historic Hayward Field looking to redeem her runner-up finish in the 2024 NCAA Championship in the 200m. On Saturday evening, she did just that. The star sophomore captured the 200m crown after crossing the line in 22.21 (1.6), becoming the first Gamecock to win the women’s 200m since Shalonda Solomon in 2006. With the win, Ford earned First Team All-American honors and picked up a critical 10 points for the Garnet & Black. Fellow teammate, Jayla Jamison, ran 22.77 (1.6) and placed seventh in the standings for two points and her own First Team All-American nod. Ford and Jamison have each scored in the 200m championship in back-to-back years following Saturday’s results.

South Carolina scored in two more events, including opening the day with a runner-up finish in the 4x100m relay. The quartet of Jamison, Cynteria James, Zaya Akins and Ford clocked a new program record time of 42.40 to earn the silver medal in addition to four First Team All-American slots. The runner-up finish is the best finish for the Gamecocks in the event since finishing second in 2005.

Ford also captured a runner-up finish in the 100m sprint, running 11.14 (-1.4) to become the first Gamecock female to score in the event since 2011. Ford’s official time was 11.139, finishing just .003 seconds behind Southern California’s Samirah Moody who ran 11.136. Ford secured three First Team All-American honors for the weekend, including two with individual efforts.

Salma Elbadra and Cheyla Scott were each named to the Second Team All-American squad after placing in the Top 16 in their respective events. Elbadra finished 10th in the 1500m, running 4:11.20. Meanwhile, Scott finished 13th in the high jump after clearing 1.79m (5-10.5). Cameran Gist just missed out on Second Team All-American honors, finishing 17th in the triple jump after jumping 12.90m (2.4).

As a team, South Carolina finished with 28 points and took home seventh place in the overall standings. This is the first Top 10 finish since placing 10th in 2019 and marks the best team finish since 2006 when the Gamecocks placed third.

Women’s Team Standings

1. Georgia – 73

2. Southern California – 47

3. Texas A&M – 43

—

7. South Carolina – 28

Women’s Individual Results

100 Meters (Finals)

2. JaMeesia Ford – 11.14 (-1.4)

200 Meters (Finals)

1. JaMeesia Ford – 22.21 (1.6)

7. Jayla Jamison – 22.77 (1.6)

1500 Meters (Finals)

10. Salma Elbadra – 4:11.20

4×100 Meter Relay (Finals)

2. Jamison, James, Akins, Ford – 42.40

High Jump

13. Cheyla Scott – 1.79m/5-10.5

Triple Jump

17. Cameran Gist – 12.90m/42-4 (2.4)