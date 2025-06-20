NEWBERRY — The Joanna Hornets are win-less no more after starting the season 0-4. The Hornets(2-4) defeated Klutch Collegiate(3-1) by the score of 9-3 on Tuesday at home.

The Hornets took the field at Newberry High School on June 10 for their second home game of the summer season. They were looking for their first win and got it.

Joanna got on the scoreboard first at the bottom of the first inning. They took a small 1-0 lead into the second inning. Both teams were scoreless in the second inning, but the Hornets extended their lead at the bottom of the third inning with another two runs.

Neither team scored in the fourth inning. Joanna added another run at the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 4-0 lead. Klutch Collegiate showed some fight and cut into the deficit by adding two runs of their own at the top of the sixth inning.

The Hornets didn’t let the game remain close for long and decided to put up five runs at the bottom of the sixth inning that pretty much put the game away. They scored five runs at the bottom of the sixth inning.

Cason Owens went 3-of-4 at the plate with three singles and scored three runs. Starting catcher Wyatt McPherson had a multiple hit day as well with two doubles and drove in three runs. Owen Pridgen also added two hits and drove in two runs. The Hornets combined for 10 hits as a team and committed no errors in their first win of the season.

If first win wasn’t enough for the fans, then the second win would surely be enough. The Hornets extended their win streak on Wednesday, June 11 as they defeated the Tar Heel Kings by the score of 12-6 in a road battle at Tom Cope Field in Red Springs, N.C.

It was the most runs the Hornets scored so far in a game this season. They started off strong with a five run first inning and kept things going. They also scored runs at the top of the third, fourth and fifth innings to give themselves a 11-1 lead going into the seventh inning.

The Kings answered with four runs at the bottom of the seventh inning, but it was too little and too late. The Hornets combined for a total of 16 hits in the game and had five players with a multiple hit game. Dubose Remebert was easily the player of the game with three hits(3-of-5), two RBIs and scored two runs as well.

The Joanna Hornets will return to back Newberry High School for a home doubleheader on Saturday, June 14 against Klutch Collegiate. The first game of the doubleheader will start at 3:00 p.m.

