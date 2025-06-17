CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson track and field program officially wrapped up the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships on Saturday night at Hayward Field. Shantae Foreman and Oneka Wilson shined for the Tigers as they both secured spots on the podium in their respective events.

Foreman finished fourth overall in the women’s triple jump with a mark of 13.72m, which is her fourth best mark of the 2025 outdoor season. With the fourth place finish, Foreman was named a First Team All-American and earned her spot on the podium. Foreman wrapped up the 2025 season with a podium appearance in both the NCAA Indoor Championships and the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

In the 100 meter hurdles, Wilson finished fifth overall with a time of 13.02 to be crowned a First Team All-American and earn a spot on the podium. Alongside Foreman, Wilson also finished the 2025 season with a top eight finish both the NCAA Outdoor Championships and the NCAA Indoor Championships as the junior finished third overall in the 60 meter hurdles.

Silvia Jelelgo was named a Second Team All-American for the second time during the outdoor championships as she secured a ninth place overall finish in the 5000 meters with a time of 15:36.34. Jelelgo also earned the Second Team All-America honors for her finish in the 1500 meters earlier in the week.

