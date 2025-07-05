NEWBERRY — Terrance Rose II has been named assistant women’s basketball coach by Newberry head coach Johnette Walker.

Rose spent three seasons as an assistant with the Shorter University women’s basketball program.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Terrence to my coaching staff,” said Walker. “His energy is contagious, and his passion for the game shines through in everything he does. With his experience and high-energy approach, I know he’ll make an immediate impact. I’m also excited about the opportunity to expand our recruiting presence into Georgia, with Terrence being a proud Georgia native. He is committed to helping our student-athletes achieve their academic, athletic and personal goals.”

Coach Rose was responsible for creating practice plans, scouting reports & helping manage the social media platforms. He also aided with recruiting, internal operations & logistics for road trips. Responsible for coordinating on-court workouts for player development

Rose has an MBA with a concentration in Sports Management from Shorter University and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science from Morris College. He played one year for the men’s basketball program at Morris and prior to arriving at Morris played two years at Truett McConnell University. Terrance also played one year of Semi-Pro Basketball for the Perseverance Panthers out of Sumter, SC. Terrance has experience as a Strength and Conditioning Coach with Jumpman Sports Conditioning out of Stone Mountain, GA. He is a Certified Nutrition Coach and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

Terrance spends his summers training and working as a tournament facilitator. He is a member of the Uncommon Sports Group and manages the online recruiting for Shorter University as an Admissions Counselor.