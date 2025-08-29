NEWBERRY — The Clinton Laurens Newberry Tennis Association (CLNTA) hosted a Jamboree on Saturday, Aug. 23rd at Oakland Tennis Center to kick off the Fall tennis season. They brought together more than 50 participants for a fun day of tennis and community building.

In a partnership with Newberry College men’s and women’s tennis teams. The juniors had a great time working on drills and sharpening skills with the college players. Adults participated in the fun and filled the clay courts for an exciting ‘Round Robin’ competitive game.

Despite the sprinkling rain, the day was filled with fun, laughter and a great atmosphere of excitement for the game of tennis! All participants were treated to Pelican’s Snowballs afterwards, courtesy of CLNTA.

The Jamboree was a wonderful reminder of the connections that can be made through the sport of tennis. From beginners to seasoned players, from young to old, everyone had the chance to play, learn and grow while being part of the tennis community.

CLNTA is proud to promote the game of tennis as well as opportunities that bring people together on and off the courts.