LAURENS, S.C. — Newberry Academy fought hard in week one but fell short. The Eagles(0-1) fell 30-14 to the Laurens Academy Crusaders(1-0) on Friday, Aug. 22nd in their season opener.

The Eagles had alot of questions to answer in week one, but the biggest one was at the quarterback position after Quinn Waites graduated last school year.

The Crusaders jumped on the Eagles early in the first quarter and scored 22 points in the first quarter. They led 22-0 after the first quarter. Newberry Academy couldn’t get anything going in the first half and were scoreless at halftime. They trailed 30-0 at the half.

The Eagles had a good halftime speech in the locker room and came out with a different attitude in the second half of the game. They were able to finally score coming out the half on a long touchdown drive and their defense were able to hold the Crusaders scoreless in the second half.

Things got interesting at the start of the fourth quarter after the Eagles were able to score again on a long touchdown drive and convert the two-point conversion. Unfortunately, their comeback efforts fell short and the visiting Eagles weren’t able to keep their momentum they built in the second half.

Newberry Academy will host Richard Winn at 7:30 p.m. for their home opener on Friday, Aug. 29th.

