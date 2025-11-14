RICHBURG, S.C. — Whitmire attempted to slay a giant in their first round 1A playoffs matchup and things did not go as planned. The Wolverines(3-8, 1-4 region 1-A) fell 62-0 on the road to Lewisville(7-4, 4-1 region 2-A) on Friday, Nov. 7th to end their season and get bounced out of the playoffs.

The Wolverines were completely over matched in their first round playoffs game, but the Wolverines pride wouldn’t let them quit. Whitmire’s offensive struggles showed up again in this game. Kaden Malpass held just to 23 passing yards and their offense was held to just 115 total yards in this game.

Whitmire’s defense wasn’t much better in this game because they had a hard time defending the pass, especially the big pass plays. Lewisville averaged 23.5 yards per catch along with three receiving touchdowns from their wide receivers. The Lions also had over 100 rushing yards as a team and three rushing touchdowns. They completely dominated on both sides of the ball and will now move to face Abbeville in the second round of the 1A playoffs.

Despite the tough end to their season, the Wolverines should be very optimistic about their future. Malpass would be back under center next season with a year of experience as a starter and a better understanding of the offense. D’Angelo Ruff and Kingston Green will also be a year better after their breakout seasons. Also Brayden Rita and Landon Wulf will both be back next season. Hopefully, they can stay healthy so we can see the full potential of this group.

Congratulations to Whitmire on a good season and can’t wait to see this group back fully healthy in 2026.

