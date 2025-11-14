MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – The Newberry women’s wrestling team continued its fall slate with a strong showing at the Trojans Women’s Open, earning several victories and gaining valuable experience against quality competition.

At 110 pounds, Celeste Welch led the way with multiple wins, including a 12-10 decision over Zoeth Pardo (Unattached) and a 14-3 technical fall against Iana Reeves of Midway to advance through the consolation rounds. Lainey Hooper put together one of the Wolves’ best performances at 124 pounds, earning three wins on the day. She recorded a pin over Trinity Halls (5:49) and a 10-3 decision against Catherine Head (Unattached) before advancing to the semifinals.

At 145, Ava Hicks was dominant early, picking up pins over Isabell Bryant of Midway (2:14) and Savannah Chesney of Mount Olive (1:05) to move into the semifinal round. In the upper weights, Irie Edwards (160) continued her strong form with three wins, highlighted by a lightning-fast 21-second fall over Avriell Douthit (Allen) and another pin in her first bout after a first-round bye.

Additional contributors included Grace Williams (117), Trinity Halls (124), Mia Proctor (138), Giselle Mendez (160), and Shayanna Shell (180), each competing hard and adding valuable mat experience against a challenging field.