BLUEFIELD, WV – The Newberry Wolves turned in a commanding performance on Wednesday, sweeping both Bluefield State and Emory & Henry in a dominant tri-dual showing on the road. Newberry rolled to a 54-0 shutout over Bluefield State before following it up with a 57-0 rout of Emory & Henry, closing the night with ten victories in each dual and a combined 111-0 scoring margin.

Newberry 54, Bluefield State 0

The Wolves set the tone early and never looked back, starting the night with a hard-fought decision at 125 pounds as Ricky Springs battled to a 9–7 win. Newberry then exploded for bonus points, highlighted by Ethan McCullough’s 16–1 tech fall at 133 and a dominant 21–4 tech fall from Ben Guilliam at 141.

Pins from Sebastian Melendez (149), Matt Hoelke (157), and Rylan Madison (285) stretched the lead, while Bo Perkins, Donovan Hawthorne, and Cole McCullough all secured forfeits to keep the momentum rolling. At 184 pounds, Hayven Jenkins capped off the performance with a 19–4 tech fall to help seal the shutout.

Newberry 57, Emory & Henry 0

The Wolves kept their foot on the gas in their second dual of the night. Ricky Springs once again kicked things off with a forfeit win before Caiden Pelc and Ben Guilliam added two more. Melendez and Hoelke followed with fast falls, Hoelke’s coming in under one minute, to push the margin even further.

At 165, Bo Perkins earned a 19–10 major decision, and Donovan Hawthorne added a fall at 174 to continue the bonus-point barrage. Newberry’s upper weights closed strong, with Andrew Reed securing a tech fall at 184, John Parker-Wilson picking up a forfeit at 197, and Kale Schrader finishing with a 21-second pin at heavyweight.

An extra bout saw Chance Jackson add another fall for the Wolves, capping off a perfect night.

The Wolves will be back in action on December 3rd against Allen University in Columbia, SC.