NEWBERRY – The Newberry women’s basketball team battled on the glass and showed strong defensive stretches, but the Wolves fell 45–32 to UVA Wise on Saturday afternoon inside Eleazer Arena.

The Wolves controlled the glass throughout the contest, pulling down 39 rebounds and grabbing 15 offensive boards that generated valuable second-chance opportunities. Jada Brown delivered one of the most impactful efforts of the afternoon, finishing with 7 points and 9 rebounds—including 6 on the offensive end—while consistently creating extra possessions for Newberry. Reghan Williams matched Brown with 7 points, adding a steal and an assist while providing steady offensive movement. Off the bench, Daria Clet supplied a spark with 6 points on efficient 3-of-5 shooting, and Leigha Harris contributed 3 points, 3 rebounds and a block in a strong all-around performance. Marykate Kent knocked down a timely three-pointer to finish with 3 points in 32 competitive minutes, and both Hannah Nimmo (5 rebounds) and Rickell Brown (4 rebounds) helped anchor Newberry’s defensive presence with energy and physicality.

Newberry opened the game with a lockdown defensive first quarter, holding UVA Wise to only 10 points and forcing the Cavaliers into turnovers early. The Wolves then produced their best offensive stretch in the second quarter, scoring 15 points behind balanced contributions and improved ball movement to stay within striking distance at the half. After the break, Newberry continued to battle defensively—forcing UVA Wise into 21 turnovers and limiting the Cavaliers from long range—but cold shooting ultimately made the difference. Even so, the Wolves’ effort in the paint, on the boards, and in their defensive rotations highlighted several positives that the team will look to build on moving forward.

Newberry returns to action on Tuesday, December 10 at 5:30 p.m., traveling to face Coker in its next South Atlantic Conference matchup.