GREENWOOD, SC — The Newberry Wolves wrapped up a full day of action at the Carolina Clash Duals on Saturday, finishing 1-2 in a competitive quad meet that featured matchups against Lander, Lincoln Memorial, and Glenville State.

Newberry vs. Lander – Lander 25, Newberry 12

Newberry opened the day against Lander, falling 25-12 despite several strong individual showings. Ricky Springs got the Wolves started with a decision at 125, and Keagan Judd followed later with a hard-fought win at 149. The Wolves claimed their next win at 197, with John Parker winning by decision 5-2. Kale Schrader closed the dual with a clutch 6–5 decision at heavyweight, but Lander capitalized on key bouts in the middle weights to build a lead Newberry couldn’t overcome.

Newberry vs. Glenville State – Glenville State 34, Newberry 12

Newberry’s second match up of the day was against Glenville State but came up short in a 34-12 defeat. The Wolves struggled to slow GSU’s surge early in the dual, though Parker provided a highlight with a pin at 197. Schrader added another win at heavyweight via forfeit, but Glenville State controlled the remaining matchups earlier in the dual.

Newberry vs. Lincoln Memorial – Newberry 47, Lincoln Memorial 11

The Wolves bounced back in dominant fashion in their second dual, rolling past Lincoln Memorial 47–11. Springs stayed hot with a first-period fall at 125, and Newberry piled on bonus points throughout the lineup. Cole McCullough delivered a technical fall at 141, Bashir Rostami added a pin at 149, and Bo Perkins earned a lightning fast fall at 165. Additional points coming from forfeits and strong offensive showings.

The Wolves return to action on December 13th at the Midwest Classic in Indianapolis, IN.