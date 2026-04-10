Mid-Carolina holds off Newberry to win their fourth straight game

NEWBERRY — The Lady Rebels jumped out to a great start and held off their county rivals to earn their fourth consecutive win. Mid-Carolina(7-5, 1-0 region 3-AA) defeated Newberry(3-7, 0-2 region) 9-3 on Wednesday, March 25th on the road.

Both teams entered Wednesday’s game trending in opposite directions. Mid-Carolina won a tough battle against Clinton on Tuesday evening at home to give their third consecutive win. Newberry was coming off of their worst loss of the season so far against Fox Creek and needed to desperately get back in the win column.

Sydney West got the start in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs and she came out strong in the first inning. Hannah Snow also had a strong first inning as the starting pitcher for the Lady Rebels. Both teams came out strong and it was scoreless through the first inning.

The Lady Rebels got things going at the plate in the top of the second inning. Lucie Jeffcoat got things started with a triple for Mid-Carolina. The visiting Rebels got another runner on base with a walk. Zalyaha Goree would get a RBI double to bring in the first score. Then, Bella Sabbagha would bring in two more runs with a RBI single to give Mid-Carolina a 3-0 lead. They weren’t done because Katie Gallman would bring in another score on a RBI single to give her squad a 4-0 lead at the end of second inning.

The Lady Bulldogs would dig an even deeper hole for themselves at the top of third inning. Jeffcoat would continue her good night at the plate and would hit a moonshot deep in the outfield that eventually lead her to score after Newberry committed an error on what would’ve normally been just a double or triple. Whitley Waites would add to the Lady Rebels’ lead by bringing in another score on a RBI single to give them a 6-0 lead.

Sabbagha would add to her good night at the plate by bringing in another score in the third inning with her RBI single. Mid-Carolina would have a comfortable 7-0 lead at the end of the third inning.

Neither team would do much in the fourth inning and the score would remain the same. The Lady Rebels would add another score at the top of the fifth inning to extend their lead 8-0 after Goree would steal home on a wild pitch.

The two teams would go quite in the sixth inning and then the fireworks started at the top of seventh inning. Goree would bring in another run on a sacrifice bunt after the Rebels loaded up the bases. That would be the only score the visitors got in the final inning and would eventually be enough to hold on to the win.

Newberry didn’t go away quietly and finally got something going on offense at the bottom of the seventh inning. The Lady Bulldogs would start the bottom half of the seventh inning with back-to-back walks to get two runners on base. They would score their first run on an error. Then, the Lady Bulldogs would continue with their momentum and score two more runs on a RBI double to cut the deficit down 9-3. Unfortunately, that would not be enough and Mid-Carolina would get the final two outs to secure the win.

Mid-Carolina would defeat Clinton in their next game to extend their win streak to six games and will look to keep it going against Eau Claire on the road on March 31st. Newberry will be off for a week and then return back to action at home on April 8th against Whitmire.