Rebels’ late goal in double overtime pushes them to the 2A Quarterfinals

PROSPERITY, S.C. — The Rebels varsity boys’ soccer team are still dancing in the postseason after winning a double overtime thriller to advance to 2A Quarterfinals. Mid-Carolina(17-5, 10-0 region 3-AA) defeated Saluda(16-4, 10-0 region 2-AA) 2-1 in double overtime at home on Thursday, May 7 to advance.

Two of the hottest teams got together in the second round of the 2A playoffs and this matchup lived up to the hype. It was a defensive battle for majority of this match and majority of the first half. Junior striker Cash Knight, who leads the team in goals, broke the tie with a exciting goal to give the Rebels a 1-0 lead right under the 1o-minute mark in the first half.

The Rebels would take that lead into halftime and would try to hold onto in the second half. The second half started much like the first half and was a defensive battle. Both teams would remain aggressive but couldn’t convert any attempts.

Saluda would finally catch a big break at the end of regulation and score a goal to tie the game, 1-1, right under the four-minute mark.

The two teams would go head into overtime after Mid-Carolina failed to make some late game magic happen. Both squads would remain tied 1-1 through the first overtime. The defensive battle continued until the Rebels were able to break through just under the five-minute mark in the second overtime. Junior mid-fielder Jude Alford would score the go ahead goal to give Mid-Carolina a 2-1 lead. Mikey Newson assisted on both goals.

The home team would hold off the Tigers to advance to the 2A Quarterfinals. Mid-Carolina will have a few days of rest before hitting the road to face Andrew Jackson on Monday, April 11.