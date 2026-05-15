Bulldogs come up short against Georgetown to end their season

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — The Bulldogs dream season came to an end on Saturday in the early rounds of the district leg of the playoffs. Newberry(15-13, 5-7 region 5-AAA) fell to Georgetown(10-15, 7-4 region 7-AAA) 10-3 in a road match on Saturday, May 9 to end their season.

Newberry High School varsity baseball team were the surprise team in AAA this season after losing so much talent over the last few years. No one expected the Bulldogs to make the playoffs but they were able to finish the regular season over .500 and finish top-three in their region.

After an opening round loss to Oceanside Collegiate Academy 12-0, Newberry was looking to bounce back against the Bulldogs of Georgetown so they could extend their season. Both teams were scoreless through the first inning, but Georgetown would score the first run at the top of the second inning to take a 1-0 lead.

The home team would extend their lead to 6-0 by adding five runs at the top of the third inning. Newberry would began to buckle down and slowly start chipping away at the lead. They scored a run each at the bottom of third, fourth and fifth innings. The visiting Bulldogs would trail 6-3 to Georgetown heading into sixth inning.

Neither team would score in the sixth inning and Newberry would have one final chance to extend their season in the seventh inning. Unfortunately, Newberry couldn’t complete their comeback and gave up four more runs in the seventh inning that put their 2026 season to bed.

Despite being bounced out of the playoffs early, Newberry and head coach Dylan Skinner had a successful season and built a solid foundation heading into next season. Ty Abrams emerged on the football field and baseball diamond this season so expect a big junior year from two sport star.