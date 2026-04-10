No. 33 Wolves take down no. 34 Anderson in a tightly contested match

ANDERSON, S.C. — The no. 33 Newberry Wolves women’s tennis team picked up a strong 4-2 road victory over no. 34 Anderson in a closely contested matchup.

The Wolves claimed the doubles point to open the day, earning wins on courts one and three. Lina Sarhan and Hazel Vernon dominated at No. 1 doubles with a 6-1 victory, while Margarita Roshka and Aina Miralles secured the point with a 7-5 win at No. 3 doubles.

In singles action, Newberry earned three wins across the lineup to clinch the match. At No. 2 singles, Suzuki battled back after dropping the opening set to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. Sarhan added a second point of the day at No. 3 singles, taking a three-set victory, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2. At No. 5 singles, Renee Dorval earned a straight-set win, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.

At No. 6 singles, Hazel Vernon’s match was left unfinished with the score at 7-6 (7-4), 0-6, 2-3.

With the win, Newberry improves its resume with a key road victory against a nationally ranked opponent. The Wolves will return to the courts on April 4th for their Senior Day against UVA Wise at the Oakland Tennis Center.