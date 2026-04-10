Aguilar posts top-25 finish as Wolves compete at Grand Harbor Classic

NINETY SIX, S.C. — Behind a top-25 individual finish from Natalia Aguilar, the Newberry College women’s golf team concluded play at the 2026 Grand Harbor Classic, hosted by Anderson, on Tuesday at Patriot Golf Club at Grand Harbor. As a team, the Wolves finished 18th of 19 teams overall with a three-round total of +92 (29-30-33), competing against a field that featured multiple nationally ranked programs.

Aguilar led the Wolves with a tie for 25th place finish at +5, posting consistent rounds of 74-73-74 against a highly competitive field. Her steady play across all three rounds paced Newberry throughout the tournament. Anais Oelius was the next finisher for Newberry, placing 85th at +27 (77-86-80), while Chloe Tanner finished tied for 88th at +30 (82-77-87). Ashton Moseley also secured a tie for 93rd at +31 (84-83-80), and Rushna Ali rounded out the lineup in 101st at +45.

Newberry will return to action April 11–14 at the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Golf Championship at The Preserve at Verdae in Greenville, South Carolina.