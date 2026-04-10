Cox leads Wolves with 16 Kills in loss to Barton

NEWBERRY – Newberry men’s volleyball fell to Barton 3–1 (25–13, 28–30, 25–17, 25–20) Thursday evening at Eleazer Arena. The Wolves responded after dropping the opening set with a strong extra-point win in the second, but Barton hit .390 as a team to secure the nonconference victory.

Timothy Cox led Newberry with 16 kills while hitting .324, and Lucas Nieves added nine kills and a service ace. Carson Kramer contributed five kills and three service aces, while Greyson Crumpton paced the offense with 31 assists.

Defensively, Presston Anderson recorded a team-high eight digs as the Wolves finished with 42 kills in the four-set match.

The Wolves look ahead to their final away match of the season vs. Tusculum on Tuesday, April 7th at 6pm.