NEWBERRY — Seraphin Guetan, Alex Lopez, Benji Martinez, Brayden Martinez, Tomas Queiros and Filip Tmusic were named to the 2025 NCAA Division 2 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Men’s Soccer Team.

To be eligible, student-athletes must be a sophomore and have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and compete in 90 percent of the institution’s games.

Guetan (N’Djamena, Chad) is a junior midfielder majoring in Sports Management started 13 of 14 games this season and has started 32 of 33 games in his Newberry career.

Lopez (Rock Hill) is a senior midfielder majoring in Digital Marketing and started seven of 13 games and had two goals and two assists this season and had four goals and four assists in his Newberry career.

Benji Martinez (Rock Hill) is a senior midfielder majoring in Sports Management and started all 14 matches this season and contributed two assists.

Brayden Martinez (Owatonna, Minn.) is a senior defender majoring in Business Administration and started 13 of 14 matches this season, scoring a goal and dishing out an assist and started 30 matches in his career.

Tomas Queiros (Porto, Portugal) is a sophomore forward majoring in Business Administration and started eight of 13 games this season, scoring three goals and dishing out an assist.

Filip Tmusic (Cetinje, Montenegro) is a senior forward majoring in Business Administration and started 11 of 13 games this season and 41 of the 52 he appeared in during his Newberry career.

